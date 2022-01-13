Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $190.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.56.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

