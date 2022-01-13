CryptoBlades Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $539,116.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $8.32 or 0.00019482 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $539,116.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.07620248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.06 or 0.99482218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067362 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,284 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

