CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.56. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 230,835 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

