CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $$13.28 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

