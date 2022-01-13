CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.39 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 365,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

