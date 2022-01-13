CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $303.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

