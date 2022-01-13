CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.33-8.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.