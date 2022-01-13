CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVS. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $105.78 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

