CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVS. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.04.
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $105.78 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
