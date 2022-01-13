D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.82. 25,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,631. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average of $305.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.