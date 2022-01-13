D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,671. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

