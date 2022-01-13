D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

