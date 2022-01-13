D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

