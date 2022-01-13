D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 127,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $448.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.