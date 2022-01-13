D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.41. 111,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,526. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

