Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMLRY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Daimler has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $4.4667 per share. This represents a yield of 20.12%. This is an increase from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

