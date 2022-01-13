Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMLRY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Daimler has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $4.4667 per share. This represents a yield of 20.12%. This is an increase from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

