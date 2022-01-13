Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $229,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.