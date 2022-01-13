Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of DAN opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

