Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Down 1.5%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

