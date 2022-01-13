Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.13 ($69.47).

BN opened at €56.81 ($64.56) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

