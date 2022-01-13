Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.05. 1,102,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 826,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

