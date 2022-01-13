DAO Maker Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00010907 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $294.10 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.18 or 0.07608720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,680.62 or 0.99915983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00067150 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,427 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,622 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

