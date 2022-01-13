Datamine (DAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,403.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $320,203.68 and $12,403.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00391428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008567 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.64 or 0.01306300 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,349 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

