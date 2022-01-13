Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $460.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $341.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

