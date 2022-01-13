Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 28th

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

VCF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

