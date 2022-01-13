Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

ETR DHER opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.10. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.41.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

