Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DENN. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

