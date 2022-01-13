Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.