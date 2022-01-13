Denny’s Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

