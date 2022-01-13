DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. DePay has a market cap of $1.68 million and $38,489.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.80 or 0.07647604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,526.96 or 0.99708598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00068089 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.