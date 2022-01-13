Desjardins Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$14.25

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSDF. dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

