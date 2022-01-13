Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 66,151 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 158.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Mimecast worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,656. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

