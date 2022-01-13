Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of TechTarget worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 17.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TTGT opened at $88.87 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

