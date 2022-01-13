Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of ChampionX worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

