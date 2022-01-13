Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of E2open Parent worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

