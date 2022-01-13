Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.47 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of PBF Energy worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of PBF opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

