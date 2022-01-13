Deutsche Bank AG Sells 342,139 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342,139 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

