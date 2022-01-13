Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €110.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

