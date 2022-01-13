Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $191.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $180.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.73. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

