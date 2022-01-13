Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

DB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

