Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $90.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NYSE KKR opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

