Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

FRA:DPW opened at €54.91 ($62.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

