Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €24.60 ($27.95) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.02 ($18.20). The stock had a trading volume of 8,532,849 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.