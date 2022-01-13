Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading Up 4.9%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

