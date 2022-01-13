DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $319.71 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00333385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.