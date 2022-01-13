Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 10.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $253.72 and last traded at $252.73. 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 316,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

