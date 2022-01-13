Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE DDL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 4,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

