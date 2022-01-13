Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

