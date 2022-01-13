Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $86.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.