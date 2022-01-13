Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $86.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.
D stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
