Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.33

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 402.33 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 427.40 ($5.80). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 425.20 ($5.77), with a volume of 521,500 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($72,403.96). Also, insider Stella David bought 30,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($150,686.98).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.