DomRaider Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $820,038.78 and $16.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.